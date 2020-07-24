MIAMI (CBSDFW/AP) – Tropical Storm Hanna was expected to strengthen Friday as it moves toward the Texas coastline, threatening to bring heavy rain, rough waters and strong winds, all while another tropical storm continued to approach the Caribbean.

Hanna was located about 315 miles east, southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, the National Hurricane Center said in its 4 a.m. CDT advisory. It had maximum sustained winds around 40 mph and was moving west, northwest at 9 mph.

Hanna was forecast to make landfall on Saturday. A tropical storm warning was in effect from the mouth of the Rio Grande to San Luis Pass and a tropical storm watch was in effect from San Luis Pass to High Island.

Forecasters increased the expected rainfall totals in its update, stating that Hanna could bring 4 to 8 inches of rain and coastal swells that “are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions,” the advisory stated.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Thursday officials have placed various resources on standby across the state ahead of expected severe weather from a tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico.

Some resources placed on standby included search-and-rescue teams from Texas A&M Task Force 1, a statewide urban search and rescue group; boat teams from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and search-and-rescue aircraft from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“As this tropical depression approaches the Lone Star State, we are taking the necessary precautions to keep Texans safe,” Abbott said. “These resources I have rostered will help our communities respond to the severe weather and possible flash floods caused by this tropical depression. Throughout the weekend, Texans should heed the guidance from local officials and remain vigilant against this severe weather to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”

Hanna broke the record as the earliest eighth Atlantic named storm, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Harvey on Aug. 3, 2005, Klotzbach tweeted.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo was also the earliest Atlantic named storm for its place in the alphabet. The previous record was held by Tropical Storm Gert, which formed on July 24, 2005. So far this year, Cristobal, Danielle, Edouard and Fay also set records for being the earliest named Atlantic storm for their alphabetic order.

Gonzalo was moving 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center’s Friday update. It was located about 645 miles of the southern Windward Islands.

The Hurricane Center said that those in the Windward Islands should monitor the storm as it is expected to approach the islands late Friday and Saturday. As some strengthening is forecast, there is still a chance that Gonzalo could become a hurricane, but the storm is expected to weaken as it moves into the Caribbean Sea.

A hurricane watch was issued for Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A tropical storm warning is in effect for several places, including St. Lucia, Tobago and Grenada. Forecasters said Gonzalo could bring 2 to 5 inches of rain.

