DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After four days of less than 1,000 daily cases, Dallas County ended with week with a record high of 1,267 new COVID-19 cases, along with 18 more deaths.

Saturday’s count brings the total of confirmed cases in the county to 46,013, which is second in the state behind Harris County.

In the last four days, the county had seen a sharp decrease in reported cases after seeing 18 days straight of over 1,000 cases. On Wednesday, it reported 413 cases for the day.

However, the county ended the week with its highest daily count since the pandemic began.

The county also reported 18 more deaths, with the youngest being a 30-year-old man with underlying health conditions. Fourteen out the 18 patients had been hospitalized while the other four died at their long-term care facilities. Nine of the 18 patients who died had underlying health conditions.

“Today is our highest day for reported new cases. Additionally, the 18 deaths reported today make this the deadliest week thus far in the outbreak,” Judge Clay Jenkins said. “We will see improvements if we continue to wear our masks whenever outside our home and if we avoid unnecessary trips and any establishment where a mask cannot be worn one hundred percent of the time.”

Tarrant County on Saturday reported 15 more COVID-19 deaths, which is the most in a single for the county. With 584 more cases on Saturday, the county’s total is now at 25,146.