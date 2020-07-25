FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Fort Worth is expanding its free COVID-19 saliva testing program by increasing the amount the tests per day and adding a second site at the Dickies Arena.
In a news release Saturday, the city said it saw “an exceedingly successful pilot program” throughout the week after it began offering the free saliva tests at J.P. Elder Middle School.
The city said 1,339 residents were tested this week.
Now, the program will be expanding to offer more tests and also evening appointments, the city announced.
Starting Tuesday, July 28, the city said J.P. Elder Middle at 709 N.W. 21st Street will be able to administer up to 450 tests per day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The new site at the Dickies Arena parking garage at 3464 Trail Drive will also begin testing on Tuesday, July 28 but from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. This site can offer up to 300 tests per day.
Those interested in the free testing must be a resident of Tarrant County and must make an appointment. Appointments can be made here.
“Expanding the testing capacity and increasing accessibility within our community was the natural next step after the initial saliva testing pilot program exceeded all metrics and expectations,” Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said. “Fort Worth will continue to expand testing capacity and turnaround time as we work to maintain the community’s health and economy.”