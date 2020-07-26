DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton County Public Health has announced 78 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.
This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 6,121 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
They’re also reporting 33 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 3,309.
To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:
• Maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside
of the household
• Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and
when around individuals outside of the household
• Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently
• Stay home if you are symptomatic
Denton ISD’s new school year was pushed back two week to begin on Aug. 26 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s one of many North Texas school districts to change their start dates to give crews more time to get schools ready. Also, most schools are giving parents the option of having their children take part in virtual or in-person classrooms.