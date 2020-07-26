FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The NFL’s first half-a-billion dollar man may play in Kansas City, but he trains in West Fort Worth.

Patrick Mahomes has spent most every day in the off season of working out at the APEC Gym.

Bobby Stroupe is the muscle and brains behind Mahomes’ training regiment.

Stroupe said Mahomes never tries to mimic other great quarterbacks. He focuses on what he does well and goes all in on that.

Stroupe is the founder, and president of APEC, which he started 15 years ago in Tyler, Texas.

That’s where Stroupe first worked with Mahomes long before Mahomes won the NFL MVP and the Super Bowl with the Chiefs.

Before he played quarterback at Texas Tech.

Even before he was the quarterback at Whitehouse High School.

“When he was in college he flipped a switch,” said Stroupe.

Stroupe still has his workout facility in Tyler.

He has added a performance enhancement center in Fort Worth, as well.

It’s up to Stroupe to keep Mahomes in tip top shape and worth every penny of his $503 million contract.