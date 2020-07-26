ROYSE CITY (CBSDFW.COM) – The Royse City Police Department is investigating a wrong-way crash that killed Texas 5th Circuit Court of Appeals Justice David L. Bridges of Rockwall.
Police said three cars were involved, and the woman they arrested, Megan E. Smith is suspected of driving while intoxicated.
The crash happened at 9:30 p.m., on Saturday, July 25, 2020, on westbound Interstate 30 near Farm-to-Market (FM) 2642.
Police said the 32-year-old Smith was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes when she struck two vehicles — one of which was occupied by Bridges. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the second vehicle was not injured and Smith was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries, treated, released, and booked into the Hunt County Jail on a charge for intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle.
Judge Bridges was born in Fort Worth. He was a former district attorney and senior disciplinary counsel for the State Bar of Texas before joining the state’s highest criminal appeals court.
He was also a father.
Bridges served on the Fifth District Court of Appeals since 1996, according to the Texas Judicial Branch.