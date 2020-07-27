ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers have donated several artifacts from the first regular season game in Globe Life Field history to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York.
The Hall of Fame requested and will receive the following items from the Rangers game with the Colorado Rockies on Friday, July 24:
–Baseball used to throw the first pitch in the game from Lance Lynn to David Dahl in the top of the first
inning.
–Jersey worn by Lynn as he pitched six shutout innings to record a 1-0 victory.
–Base used in the game.
In addition, the Hall of Fame requested tickets from the originally scheduled Globe Life Field opener on Tuesday, March 31 versus the Los Angeles Angels.
The items will be displayed at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in the upcoming weeks.
The Rangers donated several items to the Hall of Fame last fall from the final game played at Globe Life Park in Arlington on September 29. 2019.