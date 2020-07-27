Back-To-School Shopping A Challenge When It's Not Clear What School Will Look Like"We’re not sharing the glue anymore. We’re not sharing the colored pencils anymore. We’re not sharing erasers or anything like that," said Jo Lynn Augsburger of Joshua ISD.

4 minutes ago

'My Brother Was Not A Monster, He Was Innocent' Says Sister Of Armed Protester Shot To Death In Austin Saturday Night"He was completely within his rights to walk around with a gun. Regardless of how you may feel, he was doing nothing wrong," said Garrett Foster's sister Anna Mayo.

27 minutes ago

Seed Packets Containing Invasive, ‘Alien’ Plant Species From China Could ‘Destroy Texas Agriculture’Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is urging Texans to take extreme precaution when receiving unsolicited seed packets from China. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago