JOSHUA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Back-to-school shopping lists look a little different this year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s not easy to shop when no one knows what school will look like this fall.

Just ask 1st grade teacher Megan Spalten.

“Do I need to buy one pack of crayons or 45 packs of crayons?,” she asked while shopping at Target.

Spalten will be in the classroom, but she doesn’t know whether her students will be joining her in person or online.

“I have high hopes to be in the classroom, but we’ll wait and see,” she said.

Joshua ISD’s 5,600 students will have a choice as of now.

The district amended its school supply list in April and is maintaining it for the new school year.

Jo Lynn Augsburger, the district’s Chief Academic and Technology Officer, said most parents opted for pre-boxed school supplies.

“The supplies will look a little different now, because we’re telling our people who have chosen our virtual instruction plan that the parents will be responsible for supplies, but it’s going to be very simple: pencil, paper, pen,” she said.

All students will be given a Chromebook, and the district is working with the Texas Education Agency to secure hot spots for those who need them.

She said the supply costs will be a little less for those who chose virtual learning. For in-person, there are other changes, such as each child having his or her own supplies.

“We’re not sharing the glue anymore. We’re not sharing the colored pencils anymore. We’re not sharing erasers or anything like that,” she said.

All supplies that aren’t used will be returned to students. As of now,

Joshua ISD is planning to start the school year both virtually and in-person on August 18.

The school board is meeting this week to discuss pushing the start date to August 31.