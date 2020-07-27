DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are searching for a killer in Dallas who took the life of Ricky Forward, 28.
Forward was shot and killed Sunday evening in the 4400 block of South Lancaster Road.
Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Forward to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
Dallas Police are asking that anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Det. Isom with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671-3701, or andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case #130959-2020
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.