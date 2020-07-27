FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – After serving the City of Fort Worth for the past 28 years, Chief Ed Kraus has announced his intention to retire from the Fort Worth Police Department at the end of the year.

He has agreed to remain as Chief of Police until the city has selected and hired a permanent replacement.

Chief Kraus announced his decision this morning in an email to employees, stating:

“I want to let you know that I have decided to retire from the FWPD. My wife has also decided to retire from her career in education, and we are ready to explore the next chapter in our lives. I have let the City leaders know that I will stay on through the end of the year or until they hire a new police chief.

I feel so blessed to have served our community with you over the past 28 years. I will forever have fond memories of this department, our accomplishments, and especially the relationships shared.

With change comes opportunity for improvement, and I have full confidence that you (our employees, volunteers, and leadership team), in partnership with our community, will guide our department forward.

I am so grateful for all the encouragement and support from the Department, the City and the Community.

Each week I send an email with compliments you receive from the community about your amazing service. Your servant hearts are regularly on display for others to see. I am proud of how much you care for those we serve.

I am eager to see where you take our department and I will continue to pray for you daily. It has been my honor to work for you.”