Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 17-year-old is hospitalized in serious condition after a vehicle struck him in Arlington Monday afternoon.
Arlington Police said it happened in the 2100 block of Highbank Drive near James Bowie High School around 2:45 p.m.
Witnesses told officers it appeared the driver intentionally hit the young man.
The vehicle left the scene before officers arrived.
Investigators are currently working to identify the suspect and determine why the driver struck the victim.