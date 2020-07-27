ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 17-year-old Sam Houston High School student who was rushed to the hospital after a vehicle struck him in Arlington Monday afternoon, has died.

Arlington Police said it happened in the 2100 block of Highbank Drive near James Bowie High School around 2:45 p.m.

Witnesses told officers it appeared the driver intentionally hit the young man.

The vehicle left the scene before officers arrived.

Detectives believe that several people in two cars agreed to meet near Bowie High School to engage in a physical fight.

The first car that arrived had approximately five people inside.

The second vehicle arrived and began to drive recklessly on the roadway in front of the school.

At one point, the suspect vehicle started accelerating towards the vehicle with the five people inside.

Investigators believe one of them was trying to get out of the vehicle.

Believing the car they were seated in might be struck, the suspect car swerved and struck the victim on the roadway.

Investigators are working to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Julia Hall at 817-459-5325.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified.

The department is working with the Arlington ISD since the victim attended a local high school in the city.