DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 40-year-old man is dead and a woman critically injured after a motorcycle crash late Monday night.
According to police, the cyclist was speeding along TI Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve, ran into a curb and flipped off the bike, slamming into a bridge railing and ultimately ending up in the middle of the roadway.
The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A 38-year-old woman riding on the back of the motorcycle was injured — at last check she remained hospitalized in critical condition.
According to the Texas Department of Transportation, last year in Dallas there was a total of 344 motorcycle traffic crashes — with 14 of those resulting in death and 103 motorcyclists being seriously injured.