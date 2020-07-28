HARRIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A small airplane had its wings sheared off after hitting a pole, crashing into a tree and then the front yard of a Texas home early Tuesday morning, sending two men to the hospital.
Cypress-Fairbanks firefighters and deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 5 responded to a home in the Bear Creek neighborhood shortly before 2 a.m.
They found a single-engine Piper PA-28 Cherokee sitting in the front yard of the home.
A fire department official said two people — the pilot and a passenger — were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital and are expected to survive. One of them had very serious injuries, however.
The Cy-Fair area is about 20 miles northwest of Houston.
Flight records show the plane left an airport in Tyler earlier and was heading to Sugar Land when it rapidly lost altitude over west Harris County. Registration records show the aircraft belongs to a flight school and plane rental company out of the Sugar Land airport.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.