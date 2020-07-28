Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – The Food and Drug Administration’s list of potentially toxic hand sanitizers continues to grow, with the agency announcing the recall of four more products sold nationwide at retailers including Walmart and Target.
The recall, by Real Clean Distribuciones of La Loma, Tlalnepantla, Mexico, involves the following sanitizer brands:
- Born Basic ANTI-BAC HAND SANITIZER
- Scent Theory KEEP CLEAN Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer
- Scent Theory KEEP IT CLEAN Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer
- Lux Eoi Hand Sanitizing Gel to the consumer level
The recall follows earlier FDA warnings to consumers and health care providers regarding a slew of hand sanitizers labeled as containing ethanol, but that had tested positive for methanol. Also known as wood alcohol, methanol can be toxic when absorbed through the skin and deadly if swallowed.
◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊