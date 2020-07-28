ARGYLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Argyle Mayor Donald Moser has announced his resignation due to health issues.

Mayor Moser has been battling cancer since 2017, shortly after being elected mayor, the city said in a news release.

“I have worked my hardest to fulfill the expectations of my office,” Mayor Moser said in his resignation letter. “I am now facing more intense treatment and do not feel that I will be able to fulfill these obligations to the high expectations the citizens and town staff deserve.”

Mayor Pro Tem Cynthia Hermann said the Argyle Town Council is grateful to Moser for his years of service to the town.

“During his time serving Argyle, Don has led us through a number of challenges,” Hermann said. “He embodies strong leadership and has been a wonderful mentor to me during our time working together, despite battling ongoing health issues. We are sad to see him go but, of course, his health and the needs of his family come first, and we wish him and Terry all the best.”

The Argyle Town Council will consider Moser’s resignation at their upcoming regular meeting on Monday, August 3.