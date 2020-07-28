ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — On July 25 a man — later identified as Anthony Porter Jr. — was found shot inside an SUV on a street in Arlington, today an 18-year-old boy has been arrested for his murder.

According to Arlington police, the shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 700 block of Washington Drive.

Detectives say a group of four people, including the victim, had gone to the complex to meet up with another person. At some point an argument between Porter and suspect Stephan Salsberry spilled out into the parking lot.

As Porter, 20, got into a Chevy Suburban, with several other people, Salsberry allegedly opened fire. Four or five shots when into the SUV, including one that hit Porter in the head. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Investigators say Salsberry fled the scene after the shooting, but after several witnesses identified the teen as the shooter was later located and taken into custody. He has been charged with murder.