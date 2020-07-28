WAXAHACHIE (CBSDFW.COM) – Coronavirus cancellations are creeping into Fall now, with Tuesday’s announcement from Screams Halloween Theme Park that it will remain closed this year for the first time in its 25-year history.
The Waxahachie theme park with five uniquely themed haunts was scheduled to run Friday and Saturday nights October 2 – October 31, 2020.
Offering a frightening mixed bag of killer clowns, evil witches and sinister pirates, reps for the park said the decision was “the most responsible course of action to ensure the health and safety” of their staff, employees, patrons and the community.
Though disappointed, they vowed Screams plans to return in the Fall of 2021 “bigger and better than ever to celebrate its 25th season.”
