DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The 24th annual Dallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair is set to take place August 20-21 at Fair Park.

This year the fair, that serves as a one-stop shop for school supplies and community resources, will look different and will not provide the same resource offerings because of the need to practice social distancing and limit potential exposure to COVID-19.

Families will still be able to receive necessary supplies and resources they need ahead of the upcoming school year, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson’s office said in a news release Tuesday.

For those without a car, walk-ups will be allowed Thursday, August 20.

The next day, the fair will be a drive-through event, during which parents of Dallas students who meet certain income requirements will be able to have school supply packs placed in their vehicles.

“The Mayor’s Back to School Fair is a critical annual event for thousands of families in Dallas,” Mayor Johnson said. “No matter what school looks like this year, our children deserve to be set up for academic success. While this year’s fair will be different, it will be even more important to our families. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to increased need in our city, and the fair is another way for us to help those who can’t afford the added expense of school supplies right now.”

The walk-up event is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 20, from 5-7 p.m.

The drive-through event is scheduled from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Aug. 21 at Fair Park.

Families must pre-register online by Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, to receive school supplies.

After pre-registering online, families will receive a confirmation code to display to volunteers at the event to receive school supplies.

Parents who are not able to attend can give their confirmation code to another individual to pick up the school supplies for their kids.

Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said he welcomes the event as a message to students that it’s time to get ready to learn — whether that happens in person or virtually.

“With so much about this school year up in the air, the back to school fair encourages students to start thinking about learning,” said Hinojosa. “It signals that learning is still important and possible even during a pandemic.”

To qualify for free school supplies, students must live in the City of Dallas or attend a Dallas ISD school.

For Dallas ISD students, families must provide proof that the student attends a Dallas ISD school by providing a student ID number.

For students who live in the City of Dallas but attend schools outside Dallas ISD, families must provide a valid photo ID, proof of residency, and income verification.

All families must meet 2020 Federal Poverty Guidelines to receive assistance.