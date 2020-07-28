DESOTO (CBSDFW.COM) — The DeSoto Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a plan that will have students returning to school for the 2020-2021 academic year on September 8, 2020.

The decision was made at a board meeting Monday night.

Classes in the DeSoto ISD were originally scheduled to resume on August 17, but administrators joined other Best Southwest school districts in delaying the start of school until after Labor Day.

In addition to delaying the school start date, trustees approved a revised academic calendar. The new calendar exceeds the 75,600 instructional minutes required by the Texas Education Agency and extends the school day by 20 minutes.

The DeSoto school hours for the 20-21 school year are:

● High School: 7:30 a.m. – 3:20 p.m.

● Elementary School: 8:00 a.m. – 3:50 p.m.

● Middle School: 8:30 a.m. – 4:10 p.m.

Due to the cancellation of the State Fair of Texas, the originally planned October 12 holiday will be observed as a standard district holiday. All previously scheduled breaks and holidays will remain the same with the addition of Election Day on November 3. Half days that were previously adopted in the 20-21 calendar have been converted to full instructional days.

The start date for DeSoto ISD teachers will remain on August 6.

“Given the transition of the work, we know teachers need time to prepare for the school year,” said Chief of Research, Evaluation & Design Ben Mackey. “This calendar provides over three full weeks of preparation time for our teachers to get organized and understand all the systems.”

The last day of school also remains unchanged, ending on May 28, 2020.