FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth Police officer shot a suicidal man who pointed a gun at the officer Tuesday afternoon.
It happened at a hotel at 8400 West Freeway SR EB shortly after 2:00 p.m.
The Fort Worth Police Department’s Mental Health Crisis Intervention Team responded to the man’s hotel room.
Team members are trained in interacting with people who are dealing with mental illness issues.
But when officers entered the hotel room, they were confronted by a man holding a gun in his hand, the police department said in a news release.
The man then pointed the firearm at one of the officers who then shot the man.
Officers provided first aid and Medstar paramedics arrived for immediate medical attention.
The man was rushed to a local hospital in an unknown medical condition.
Major Case and Internal Affairs are investigating the incident.