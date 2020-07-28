Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Says Education Leaders Should Decide On Reopening Schools, Not The StateTexas Attorney General Ken Paxton has given the green light for school officials -- both public and private -- to decide whether, when, and how to open school.

12 minutes ago

Plano Teen Joins Doctors To Help Develop Technology Aimed At Speeding Up Detection, Treatment For Coronavirus PatientsThe software recently placed in a Facebook competition and Moksh Nirvaan is looking to offer it to hospitals and clinics.

18 minutes ago

Trio Arrested For 2017 Murder In Plano Man's GarageInvestigators determined robbery was the motive in the murder and the investigation remains ongoing.

45 minutes ago