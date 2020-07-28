NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Texas Rangers left-hander Brett Martin has been activated from the injured list after missing the start of the season because of a positive coronavirus test.

Martin, who tested positive about four weeks ago before the resumption of camp, was activated before Tuesday night’s game against Arizona when two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber was placed on the 45-day injured list with a muscle tear in his shoulder.

Corey Kluber (28) of the Texas Rangers pitches against the Colorado Rockies in the top of the first inning at Globe Life Field on July 26, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Kluber, who exited his start Sunday after one inning, had a platelet-rich plasma injection and returned to his home in the Boston area.

No surgery will be required and he will evaluated again in about four weeks to determine if he can start throwing again.

The Rangers also recalled outfielder Adolis García and optioned outfielder Leody Taveras, one of their top prospects, to the alternate training site.

Martin, already at higher risk for COVID-19 because he has Type 1 diabetes, experienced mild symptoms of the disease including congestion and fatigue.

Brett Martin #59 of the Texas Rangers delivers a pitch during the bottom of the fourth inning of their game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on June 30, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Joseph Garnett Jr. /Getty Images)

Manager Chris Woodward said Martin threw a two-inning simulated game Monday and would likely be ready to pitch in a game as early as Wednesday. The 25-year-old reliever was 2-3 with a 4.76 ERA in 51 games as a rookie last season.

