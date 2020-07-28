ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Theatre Arlington is starting a virtual learning program to help working parents come fall.

Staff won’t teach children, but monitor their virtual learning and offer support while facilitating breaks and afternoon programming like yoga or art.

Theatre Arlington’s Education Director Cindy Honeycutt says it’s all in hopes to provide relief for parents who can’t stay home and help teach their children.

“They’re not teaching because teachers are already in place for the virtual program, but they’ll be able to help them use those tools that I’ve been given to them to the best of their ability,” she said.

The camp is available to children grades 3 through 9.

Masks will be required for children over 10 and temperatures will be checked at the door.

Honeycutt said only 10 students will be allowed in a room at a time to make sure that they are social distancing properly.

“We are going to have three rooms here at the theater to accommodate students. We are breaking them into age appropriate groups,” she said.

Honeycutt said she hopes the program offers parents some peace of mind.

“We have space, we have time, we have staff that we would like to continue to keep employed, it seemed a win-win for us and for parents who need a place for their kids to go,” she said.

As of Tuesday, July 28, there are still plenty of spots left.

Anyone looking to sign up their child can click here.