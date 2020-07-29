ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos announced the district will begin school on Monday, August 17 with classes entirely online for “at least” the first 4 weeks.

During a school board meeting Wednesday night, most of the speakers who addressed the board were teachers.

Nine out of the first ten pleaded with trustees to stick to its plan to begin the school year with online instruction.

That’s what is going to happen.

Superintendent Cavazos released the following statement on the matter:

From the onset of COVID-19 in March, I promised our students, staff and community that their safety would be my No. 1 priority and I haven’t wavered. I’m disappointed that public school systems have been challenged with ever-changing guidelines, regulations, proclamations and mandates instead of a laser-focus on what’s most important and that’s starting the school year as safely as possible. With that said, the Arlington ISD still plans to begin our school year – virtually – on August 17, 2020.

Tonight, I announced that Arlington ISD will follow the current Texas Education Agency (TEA) guidance that allows Districts to conduct the first four weeks of school virtually. From there, we can request an additional four weeks. When that time comes, the Arlington ISD will assess the COVID-19 risk factors in partnership with public health officials and consider all available options.

