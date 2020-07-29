Buffalo Soldiers National Museum Vandalized With Racist, Misspelled Graffiti A museum in Houston honoring the nation's Black Buffalo Soldiers was vandalized with graffiti, including with a symbol that appears to be a swastika, according to the facility.

Texas AG Ken Paxton Again Stressing That There Is No Statewide School Shutdown Order In PlaceOne day after sending a letter saying that health authorities can't issue 'blanket orders' closing schools because of the COVID-19 pandemic, on Wednesday Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton released a statement clarifying that there is no statewide shutdown order in effect.