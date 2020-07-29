DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 36 new COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, a single-day record for the county.

That brings total confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Dallas County since the pandemic started to 658.

DCHHS also reported 704 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 48,332.

“Today’s 36 deaths is a new single day reporting record and is a somber reminder of the seriousness of this outbreak,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement.

More than 1.800 children under 18 have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since July 1.

During this timeframe, 38 children have been hospitalized for COVID-I9, including 4 admitted to intensive care units.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

“We must continue the spirit of sacrifice for the community good that has led people to forgo unnecessary trips, stay home as much as possible, maintain six foot distancing, and always wear a mask around people outside their homes. This along with good hygiene principles will lead to a continued decline in cases. If only a few people loosen their resolve for personal and community safety, we can find ourselves in a quickly worsening position. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve to keep ourselves and our neighbors safe, to get our economy moving stronger, and to get our kids back in school,” Judge Jenkins said.

The additional 36 deaths reported Wednesday include:

– A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Carrollton. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was an inmate of a correctional facility in the City of Seagoville. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Cedar Hill. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Cedar Hill. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Seagoville. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She had been hospitalized, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.