DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton City Council voted that essential businesses in the city must continue to require all employees and customers to wear face masks.
The extension of the order runs through August 31.
Businesses must also post a sign “conspicuously at or near all entrances of the commercial or nonprofit entity in clear view of any employees or members of the public entering the premises,” telling them to wear masks.
The Order also incorporated the state requirement that outdoor gatherings in excess of 10 people are prohibited unless specifically permitted by Gubernatorial Executive Order GA-28, authorized by the mayor, or otherwise permitted by a subsequent state order.
Additionally, the council provided direction that utility disconnections for nonpayment may occur, beginning the first week of August.
There are currently funds available to residents in need of assistance to pay their utility bill. To get connected to assistance and to avoid a disconnection of utility service, customers who have an outstanding balance should call Customer Service at (940) 349.8700.
