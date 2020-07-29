GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grapevine Police have taken a 15-year-old boy into custody following a chase early Wednesday morning that ended in Southlake, but not before two crashes in two stolen vehicles.

It started shortly after 7:00 a.m. with a vehicle crash at the SH-114/SH-121 split near Main Street.

The juvenile driver of a stolen vehicle struck the barrier dividing the two highways, police said.

A Good Samaritan stopped to help and call 911.

The driver of the stolen car then stole the Good Samaritan’s truck and drove away.

A witness followed the suspect until police located the suspect, and a pursuit began.

The suspect drove into a cul-de-sac on Chaparral Court in Grapevine.

That’s when police said a Grapevine officer got out of his patrol vehicle to approach the suspect and the suspect drove towards the officer.

The officer fired four rounds towards the moving truck because he thought he was going to get hit by the truck.

Two bullets hit the suspect’s vehicle, none struck the suspect.

The suspect continued to evade police, crashing into another vehicle near Moss Lane and East Dove in Southlake.

The suspect then jumped out and started running south through a Southlake neighborhood.

Witnesses saw him go into a backyard.

Police set up a perimeter and conducted a search, while DPS Air-One helped search for the suspect from the sky.

Officers found the 15-year-old suspect just after 8:20 a.m. and took him into custody.

He was taken to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center-Grapevine for treatment of a police canine bite.

The investigation is ongoing and multiple charges are expected.

The officer who fired his weapon is uninjured and on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of a full investigation.