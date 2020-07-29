EL PASO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A naked man who was allegedly chasing a female driver at an intersection in Texas has died after university police used a stun gun on him, officials said.
According to University of Texas at El Paso officials, it was around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday when the driver called police to report a nude man who was running after her car.
UTEP police officers arrived and used a stun gun on the man because he was combative, officials told the El Paso Times. Officers then called for medical help because the man was unresponsive.
Officials said the man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at University Medical Center of El Paso. His cause of death is not yet known.
The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers are investigating.
