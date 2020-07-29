DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Some North Texas families are organizing rallies in an effort to pressure school districts to re-open during the coronavirus pandemic.

Several dozen parents and students gathered outside McKinney Independent School District headquarters with signs Thursday afternoon. A similar protest took place in Frisco last week. Another is planned Thursday outside Plano ISD.

All three districts have announced they plan to hold the first three weeks of school online.

“Right now, they’re saying three weeks… and then what?” asked Katie Telles, who has her children enrolled in McKinney schools.

Administrators with the McKinney ISD have said it hopes and intends to begin offering classroom instruction on September 3.

Serena Ashcroft, who has three children of her own in the district, says she’s skeptical. “We have no faith that we’ll for sure be going back in three weeks,” she said.

A letter from the superintendent conceded when given a choice, the majority of parents opted for in-person instruction, but in a statement, the district told CBS 11 News its first priority is “the safety of our students and staff.”

With summer break almost over, many districts across the state are still trying to figure out when they will open, what they will look like, and even who exactly is in charge of making the decisions.

The Texas Education Agency previously said local health officials could require schools to go online. But Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s opinion, issued Tuesday, says it’s up to school districts. His position could place even more focus, and pressure, on school boards and superintendents.

The choice, some parents believe, should be theirs.