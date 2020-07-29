Texas GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert Tests Positive For Coronavirus Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert (R-TX) has tested positive for coronavirus, CBS News has confirmed. He has not been wearing a mask inside the U.S. Capitol, flouting safety guidelines.

Pregnant Hartmann's Mountain Zebra At The Dallas Zoo Gives Birth To New FoalThe cat.... or, um colt is out of the bag at the Dallas Zoo. Workers confirmed Wednesday that there has been a new addition in the Giants of the Savanna habitat.