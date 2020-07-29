DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The cat…. or, um colt is out of the bag at the Dallas Zoo. Workers confirmed Wednesday that there has been a new addition in the Giants of the Savanna habitat.
Wanda, a Hartmann’s mountain zebra at the Dallas Zoo, recently gave birth to foal.
In a tweet the Zoo said, “Remember when we hinted that Hartmann’s mountain zebra Wanda’s arrival meant something extra special? Many of you guessed that she may be pregnant and… you were right!! Wanda gave birth to a healthy foal on Thursday, July 23!”
Remember when we hinted that Hartmann’s mountain zebra Wanda’s arrival meant something extra special? Many of you guessed that she may be pregnant and… you were right!! Wanda gave birth to a healthy foal on Thursday, July 23! Mom & baby are both happy & health. ❤️🦓 pic.twitter.com/7mWgyRufsS
— Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) July 29, 2020
Officials with the Zoo say both mom and baby are healthy.
The Hartmann’s mountain zebra is native to Angola, Namibia, and South Africa. They are a subspecies of the mountain zebra, which is one of three zebra species.
Hartmann’s mountain zebras live in small herds, have vertical stripes on their neck and torso and horizontal stripes on their backside.
The Dallas Zoo is open for business, but has made changes to their daily operations to keep workers and visitors safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. All guests must now reserve tickets and parking online prior to visiting the zoo.