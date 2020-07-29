WATCH LIVE 3PM
Fort Worth ISD To Announce Changes To School Year
Video
Special Report: 'Covid And The Classroom' - On CBS 11 Aug 10 @6PM
When will our kids go back to school? Will they be safe? How can we be sure?
2 hours ago
Cowboys Season Tickets Not Applicable For 2020 Due To Limited Seating
4 hours ago
Former President George W. Bush Among Leaders Attending Funeral For Congressman John Lewis
5 hours ago
Latest Headlines
Fort Worth ISD Moves Start Date, Virtual-Only Learning For First 4 Weeks
Fort Worth ISD has moved its 2020-2021 start date and will hold classes by virtual means only for the first four weeks of the school year.
Now Hiring: ADT Security Services Needs More Staff Due To Crime Concerns During Coronavirus Pandemic
The jobs are all full-time. Lower entry level jobs are said to start pay in the high teens per hour.
Latest Forecast
AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks
9 hours ago
Weather Stories
Remnants From Hurricane Hanna Still Threaten More Rain, Flash Flooding For Soaked South Texas
Initial reports indicated Hanna dumped up to 15 inches of rain in some areas in South Texas.
Hanna's High Winds, Drenching Rains Pound South Texas
Downgraded to a tropical depression, Hanna passed over the U.S.-Mexico border with winds near 50 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.
Hurricane Hanna Makes Landfall On Texas' Padre Island
Hurricane Hanna made landfall on Padre Island, Texas on Saturday afternoon.
Cowboys
Cowboys Season Tickets Not Applicable For 2020 Due To Limited Seating
Rangers
Rangers' Corey Kluber On 45-Day Injured List With Shoulder Muscle Tear, Brett Martin Activated
Kluber, who exited his start Sunday after one inning, had a platelet-rich plasma injection and returned to his home in the Boston area.
Mavericks
Mavericks To Open Resumed NBA Season On July 31 Against Rockets
The Dallas Mavericks will return to action on July 31 against the Houston Rockets in Florida -- four months after the NBA season was halted due to the coronavirus.
Stars
Dallas Stars Center Tyler Seguin & Former Goalie Marty Turco Among White NHL Players Finding Their Voice On Racism
Long-time Houston resident George Floyd's death in police custody has touched off a reckoning of race and race relations and sports has been part of it, from the NFL and NASCAR to the National Hockey League.
Latest Videos
Cowboys Season Tickets Not Applicable For 2020 Due To Limited Seating
4 hours ago
Former President George W. Bush Among Leaders Attending Funeral For Congressman John Lewis
5 hours ago
Fort Worth ISD To Debate School Reopening Plan During Emergency Meeting
7 hours ago
Latest Headlines
Order In, Stay Safe and Support Local Spots!
Changing the World, One Sandwich at a Time.
Step Right Up to Lone Star Circus School
Sweet Treat Lessons at Funkytown Donuts
Six Flags Over Texas Debuts 'El Diablo' The World’s Tallest Loop Coaster
We hear it's a devil of a ride! El Diablo, the 14th loop coaster at Six Flags Over Texas, opens to the public today.
E.S.P. Videos
Eat.See.Play Video
American Airlines To Require Passengers To Wear Masks During Coronavirus Pandemic
Face coverings are already required for flight attendants during every mainline and regional flight effective Friday, May 1.
Special Report: ‘Covid And The Classroom’ – On CBS 11 Aug 10 @6PM
July 29, 2020 at 6:00 am
When will our kids go back to school? Will they be safe?
How can we be sure?
Special Report: ‘Covid And The Classroom’
On CBS 11 Aug 10 @6PM
