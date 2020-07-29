Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Three Tarrant County detention officers were arrested Wednesday by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s deputies.
Detention Officer Reginald Lowe was arrested for Aggravated Assault Serious Bodily Injury.
Detention Officer Lewis Velasquez was arrested for Official Oppression.
Detention Officer Dakota Coston was arrested for Official Oppression.
All three were booked into the Tarrant County Jail.
This incident that led to the criminal charges happened while the officers were on duty, the Sheriff’s Office said.
All three detention officers are suspended while criminal and internal investigations are ongoing.
No other details have been released.