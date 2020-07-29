TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County Public Health reported six more COVID-19 deaths and 836 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

The deceased include a woman in her 80s and a man in his 60s from Arlington; a man in his 90s from North Richland Hills, a man in his 60s from unincorporated Tarrant County, and a man in his 80s and a man in his 40s, both from Fort Worth. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 355 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 13,613 people have recovered.

What should I do if I get sick? Stay home until your fever has been gone for at least 24 hours unless you experience significant symptoms, then contact your medical provider before you seek care.

Limit your contact with others in your household if at all possible. If possible limit the number of people who provide you care within the home so you don’t expose them.

Most cases of coronavirus will be mild and you will recover without medical care. If you have persistent fever, high fever, have underlying medical conditions contact your medical care provider. You can also do a self screen for an appointment for COVID-19 testing.

If you have symptoms of coronavirus contact your medical provider before seeking care. If you don’t notify them before arriving at the clinic or hospital, immediately grab a mask and let the intake staff know your concern so that you don’t potentially expose others while waiting to be seen.

How do I get tested for coronavirus?

If a person has respiratory issues, TCPH advice is to contact a physician or an urgent care or other medical facility and get tested for the flu or other viral illnesses first. If your doctor or medical professional determines that, based on your symptoms and travel history that a COVID-19 test is needed, specimens will be taken and sent to a lab for testing. You can also self screen to get a COVID-19 testing appointment. TCPH generally does not test individuals for COVID-19 unless you are a contact case and have been contacted by our epidemiology staff.