NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Some local business owners are having to change their business models just to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before cases started spiking, the father-son duo behind Texas AVL produced around 200 events a year.

Now, that business has come to a halt.

“From packed weekends and shows, it just dropped to nothing,” Matthew Bryan said. “It’s been pretty scary. We’re just trying to keep the wheels rolling.”

As bills started to stack, they knew they needed to do something. They had to furlough the majority of their 12-person team and went back to the drawing board.

“We wanted to sell services or products that were in demand,” Matthew said.

In a matter of weeks, they had to change their business plan.

Now, they’re focusing on portable technology that can fight COVID-19 concerns, selling products like temperature scanners, air filters and UV disinfection machines.

So far, they’ve received orders from businesses, schools, stadiums and churches.

They said the sales have helped them get back on their feet and some of their employees have been able to obtain contracting work through the installs.

“Going through this process I realized, ‘hey, shift your perspective a little bit and you can find ways to be useful.’ Our staff and our niche market, we found a way to be useful,” Matthew said.

“We haven’t slowed down, we continue to re-evolve and develop new ways to generate income,” Arnold Bryan said. “It’s extremely important.”