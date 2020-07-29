WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert (R-TX) has tested positive for the coronavirus, CBS News has confirmed.
Up until a couple weeks ago, Gohmert chose not to wear a mask inside the U.S. Capitol, flouting safety guidelines.
Gohmert was supposed to fly to Texas with President Trump on Wednesday, but tested positive for the virus during a pre-screening at the White House, he confirmed on Twitter.
He tweeted a video, sayinh “I’m asymptomatic, I don’t have any of the symptoms that are listed as part of COVID-19, but apparently I have the Wuhan virus.”
Gohmert also addressed reports that he was admonished at Tuesday’s judiciary hearing for not wearing a mask.
“Look, I’ve worn a mask more in the last month or two than I have in the last four months. And I was wearing my mask at the judiciary hearing,” he said.
In the video, Gohmert also mentions his concern that by wearing the mask, and “moving it to make it comfortable” he “put germs into the mask.”
My statement about today's diagnosis: pic.twitter.com/qvf7zIcgdN
— Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) July 29, 2020
Masks don’t work. Just ask the 600+ doctors and scientists whose video debunking masks has been removed constantly from the various sources you normally see.
So what if he has it? The death rate is below 1% and hydroxychloroquine with zinc and a “Z” pack will fix him right up, though the Democrats and MSM keep censoring or trying desperately to debunk that information so Fauci and Gates can push their aborted baby parts vaccine.