AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It holds more than 100,000 fans, but Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium may be limited to approximately 25,000 this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Crowd attendance was already going to be no more than 50% of maximum occupancy at the stadium, but University of Texas Interim President Jay Hartzell explained in a letter Wednesday, that idea is under review.
He said the Chairman of the UT System Board of Regents, Kevin Eltife, requested the university explore the logistics, health and safety effects of crowds at 25% of capacity (including students).
“The analysis of this new crowd size target is a reflection of the consistent change and uncertainty that has come with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Hartzell. “As rates in Austin and throughout Texas continue to ebb and flow, we must be agile and work consistently to develop strategies to protect the safety of our student athletes, coaches, staff members, students and all who visit our campus for athletic events.”
He said as the college football season approaches, UT will closely monitor the spread of COVID-19 and make final decisions in the coming weeks “based on the guidance of our Board of Regents and state health officials.”
The university is also asking students to self-quarantine for 14 days before their first on-campus activity.