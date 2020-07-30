DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office will attempt to identify a man found dead in an alleyway behind Pritchard Lane through fingerprints analysis.
A concerned citizen flagged down City of Dallas Marshals Wednesday at 8:45 p.m. regarding the dead body.
Dallas police responded and found the unidentified man deceased from homicidal violence. Dallas Fire-Rescue also responded and pronounced him dead at the scene. The victim did not have an identification card on his body.
The Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s assistance regarding the murder and is encouraging anyone with information to contact Detective Abel Lopez at 214-671-3676 or via email: abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case no. 132968-2020.