WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSDFW.COM) – Former presidential candidate Herman Cain has died from complications of the coronavirus, according to an obituary sent from his verified Twitter account. Cain, 74, was hospitalized earlier this month, and his Twitter account said earlier this week he was being treated with oxygen in his lungs. Mr. Cain tested positive for the virus after attending President Donald Trump's indoor rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma last month.

We know it's been a few days since we last gave you an update on the boss. But he is still in the hospital being treated with oxygen for his lungs. In the meantime, the doctors say his other organs and systems are strong. — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 27, 2020

