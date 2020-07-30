NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSDFW.COM) – Former presidential candidate Herman Cain has died from complications of the coronavirus, according to an obituary sent from his verified Twitter account. Cain, 74, was hospitalized earlier this month, and his Twitter account said earlier this week he was being treated with oxygen in his lungs. Mr. Cain tested positive for the virus after attending President Donald Trump’s indoor rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma last month. ◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

 

 

