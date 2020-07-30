Comments
(CBSDFW.COM) – Former Texas Rangers pitcher and current Pittsburgh Pirates player Derek Holland is using his play on the mound to help fight childhood cancer.
The “Dutch Oven” has pledged $250 for each strikeout he gets this season toward his 60 Feet 6 Foundation, which benefits research and resources to ending childhood cancer.
Holland began his career with the Rangers in 2009 and was with them through the 2016 season. He started his foundation in 2015 while with the Rangers.
He currently pitches for the Pirates as the abbreviated MLB season begins.
In a pledge called “K’s For Kids 2020,” Holland is looking to use the season as a way to raise money to fight cancer. Those who are interested in donating to his cause can go here.