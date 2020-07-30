DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas’ two U.S. Senators are among the members of Congress who don’t support the idea of delaying the November election.

President Donald Trump raised the question during a tweet Thursday morning in which he criticized universal mail-in voting.

He said, “With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

A spokeswoman for Senator John Cornyn said he doesn’t think the election should be delayed, and the Senator told reporters in Washington the President doesn’t have the authority to change the date of the election.

Senator Ted Cruz said Thursday, “Election fraud is a serious problem. We need to fight it and stop it. But no, the election should not be delayed.”

Democratic North Texas Congressman Marc Veasey tweeted, “You can’t just cancel an election because you feel like the results may not be in your favor – that is what authoritarians do.”

Another Democratic Congressman from North Texas, Colin Allred said in a statement, “Moving the election date isn’t just wrong, it is unconstitutional. As a voting rights lawyer, this idea is deeply troubling to me.”

Republican North Texas Congressman Roger Williams said, “The election will take place on November 3rd as directed by Congress.”

Constitutional attorney David Coale of Dallas said that under the Constitution, the President doesn’t have the authority to move the election.

Only Congress can do that.

Coale said the first Tuesday of November has been election day for decades, and if Congress wanted to change that they could.

“The only thing that Constitution requires is that the President leave office by January 20, and that there be an election every four years, but exactly what date that election takes place and exactly how the votes get counted, that’s up to Congress.”

Late Thursday afternoon, the President tweeted more about the issue he raised.

“Glad I was able to get the very dishonest LameStream Media to finally start talking about the RISKS to our Democracy from dangerous Universal Mail-In-Voting, (not Absentee Voting, which I totally support!”