WATCH LIVE:Fort Worth ISD Emergency School Reopening Board Meeting
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Absentee Voting, Blue, Borders, Congress, Culture, election, Fraud, Language, left, mail-in ballot, november, Politics, President Donald Trump, Red, Right, Twitter, USA, Washington

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW/AP) — President Donald Trump is for the first time floating a “delay” to November’s presidential election.

And he’s making unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting will result in fraud. The dates of federal elections are set by Congress and the Constitution makes no provisions for a delay to the January 20, 2021 presidential inauguration. On Thursday morning, Trump tweeted: “With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history.”

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud through mail-in voting, even in states with all-mail votes.

Comments

Leave a Reply