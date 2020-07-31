Comments
AUSTIN (CBSNEWS.COM) — A U.S. Army sergeant says he’s the person who shot and killed a Black Lives Matter protester in downtown Austin Saturday night and he did it in self-defense, according to the Dallas law firm representing him.
An attorney with Broden, Mickelsen, LLP said late Thursday that Sergeant Daniel Perry, an eight-year veteran, is the person who killed protester Garrett Foster.
The disclosure comes as Austin police seek the public’s help to learn more about the events that led to the shooting. No one has been arrested or charged in connection with Foster’s death.
◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊