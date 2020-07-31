NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
AUSTIN (CBSNEWS.COM) — A U.S. Army sergeant says he’s the person who shot and killed a Black Lives Matter protester in downtown Austin Saturday night and he did it in self-defense, according to the Dallas law firm representing him.

An attorney with Broden, Mickelsen, LLP said late Thursday that Sergeant Daniel Perry, an eight-year veteran, is the person who killed protester Garrett Foster.

Garrett Foster and his fiancee Whitney Mitchell (credit: GoFundMe)

The disclosure comes as Austin police seek the public’s help to learn more about the events that led to the shooting. No one has been arrested or charged in connection with Foster’s death.

