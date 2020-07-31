DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 707 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 49.976.

DCHHS also confirmed seven more deaths, bringing the total to 671.

“While the numbers this week are shaping up to be lower than they were at our high point reached earlier this month, they are still over four times higher than the average when the Governor’s Open Texas plan started,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement. ” It’s imperative that everyone continue to use masks when around other people outside their home.”

More than 2,050 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since July 1.

During this timeframe, 52 children have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with about 19% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 30.

Of the 671 confirmed deaths reported to date, about 28% have been associated with long-term care facilities. To date, there have been 1,323 probable cases reported in Dallas County residents, including 2 probable deaths from COVID-19.

“Please continue to avoid unnecessary trips for anything but work, essentials or outdoor exercise. Particularly avoid places where people cannot wear a mask one hundred percent of the time. The mask is not a substitute for a minimum of six foot distancing, so please keep your distance and please remember to use good hand hygiene and wash frequently,” said Judge Jenkins.

The additional seven confirmed deaths reported Friday include:

– A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in the facility, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. She expired in an area hospital emergency department, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.