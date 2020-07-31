West Nile Virus Continues To Reappear In North TexasScientists say mosquitoes with West Nile virus are turning up at the highest rate areas in North Texas have seen in four to five years.

13 minutes ago

As Case Numbers Drop In North Texas, Health Officials Hope Hospitalizations Will Follow SuitThe number of COVID-19 cases in Dallas, Tarrant and Collin counties are dropping when compared to earlier in July. Health officials are hoping to see the number of North Texans being treated at hospitals for the virus will drop even further.

23 minutes ago

Local Business Scrambling After Being Left With Lots Of Product Intended For American AirlinesA small business in Arlington is scrambling to save its livelihood after being left with massive amounts of mixed nuts that were intended to be sold to American Airlines.

30 minutes ago