FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Frisco will be offering free COVID-19 saliva testing to any resident starting on Monday, Aug. 3, the city announced Friday.
The city said the testing will take place Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dr Pepper Ballpark and any person regardless of county or city residency will be able to take part.
However, the city said those interested in getting a test must make an appointment. Residents can register here beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
“There’s no fee or insurance required, and you don’t need to be a Frisco resident. Anyone is welcome; however, participants must register online to reserve a time slot,” said Battalion Chief Jake Owen, Frisco Fire EMS. “Also, do not eat, drink or use mouthwash 20 minutes before taking a swab collection. For many folks, this process may be more appealing than a nasal swab.”
The city said test results can be expected between 48 to 96 hours.