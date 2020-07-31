Comments
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grand Prairie Police responded to a car crash Thursday afternoon and discovered a man in the car had been shot to death.
It happened around 4:50 p.m. in the 700 block of E. Palace Pkwy.
When the officers checked the driver, they found Owen Dewar, 21, of Murphy deceased of an apparent gunshot wound.
Police found and arrested the suspect Roland Randall, 28, of Garland at the scene.
Randall is charged with murder.
Investigators do not believe there are any other suspects in this crime.
No other details have been released about the crime or relationship between the suspect and victim.