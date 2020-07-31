KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Some Keller businesses have found a unique way to get the word out that they’ve reopened safely in the midst of the pandemic.

A caravan of trucks and trailers, representing about 20 businesses, formed a parade and spent hours driving through Keller’s biggest neighborhoods Friday evening.

“We’re out there letting people know that Keller is open and ready for their business,” said Joann Malone, president of the Greater Keller Chamber of Commerce. “If there’s anything they need, we’ve got everything from construction to restaurants to insurance to realtors, haircuts. We’ve got them all out here.”

COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on many small businesses in Keller and across North Texas.

“We got shut down for about a month and a half, and obviously that was rough,” said Tom Eyler, owner of Tune Up The Manly Salon.

The neighborhood parade was a chance to give families some socially-distant fun while promoting their shops and stores.

“Some of the people haven’t been out for anything,” said Malone. “So to see people come out, the neighbors – they’re waving and dancing and getting happy. We want to put a smile on their faces.”

The Chamber plans to put on these parades at least two more times before the end of the year.