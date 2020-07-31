OKLAHOMA CITY (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A murder suspect escaped from the county jail in downtown Oklahoma City early Friday by using bed sheets tied together to climb down the outside of the building — from a 12th floor cell.
According to a jail spokesman, Pablo Robledo and his cellmate escaped by breaking the window of their cell, using what looked like a bed or mattress for support, throwing out the knotted sheets and climbing down.
Robledo is facing charges including; murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and domestic abuse. He had been booked into the jail on June 21 by the Oklahoma City police. Court records show he had pleaded not guilty and had a trial date set in August.
The 34-year-old was seen on jail security video about 5:25 a.m. outside the jail. Police were still looking for him during the lunch hour on Friday.
The murder suspect’s cellmate, Jose Hernandez, fell or jumped from the makeshift rope at about the 4th floor and was found, arrested and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Robledo is a Hispanic male who stands about 5’9″ and weighs around 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
