Comments
OKLAHOMA (CBSDFW.COM) – A world-record paddlefish has been caught at a lake in Oklahoma.
Cory Watters broke the recent world and state record for a paddlefish with his catch at Keystone Lake, a portion of the Arkansas River west of Tulsa.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation Facebook page, the fish measured nearly 6 feet long.
Angler Watters was fishing with his 9-year-old son, Stetson, when he caught the fish on July 23.
It was soon discovered officials with Oklahoma State University had banded/tagged the fish in 1997 — when it was about 2-years-old, weighed around 7 pounds and was a little more than two feet long.
The now bigger fish was released back into the water and was observed swimming away in good shape.