TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County has extended its order that requires face masks or coverings inside businesses to Aug. 31, the county announced Friday.

The extension comes as the state continues to deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases. The order from Judge Glen Whitley says face masks or coverings must be worn inside all businesses as a way to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Tarrant County currently has 28,410 confirmed positive cases and 381 deaths as of Friday afternoon.

However, the county also reports recoveries from the virus, which is currently at 14,397.

